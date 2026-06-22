Daughter recalls finding her mom "under the rubble" after Tesla crashed into Texas home

The daughter of a woman killed when a Tesla allegedly on autopilot struck her Texas home says her mother "still had her whole life ahead of her."

Officials say Martha Avila was killed when a Tesla crashed into her home in Katy, Texas, on Friday.

"My mom was such a caring woman," said Avila's daughter, Jennifer Barbour.

The 76-year-old's family, including Barbour, was also at the home when the crash happened.

"As I was talking to the 911 operator, that's when we saw my mom, like under the rubble," Barbour told CBS affiliate KHOU. "She was pinned against the wall because he pushed her fridge, like, against her."

Prior to the crash, surveillance video from a neighbor shows the Tesla traveling at a high speed down the street. According to law enforcement, the 44-year-old driver, who was taken to the hospital, did not seem intoxicated and was cooperative. He told officials that the Tesla was on autopilot.

"We've asked people who are familiar with Teslas as well as the driver involved in the car to see if – what role the driver's control over the car played in this crash," said Sgt. Alex Turman of the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Tesla has not responded to CBS News' request for comment. In a safety report, the company says Teslas in self-driving mode, paired with a human's "active supervision" get into fewer collisions per mile driven than the estimated U.S. vehicle averages.

An investigation is underway and no charges have been filed yet.