Teeth, ice cream, and caviar: Uber releases annual 'Lost And Found Index'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Uber has released its annual "Lost & Found Index" and there is a lot to unpack with this one.

The list included everything from tater tots to grandma's dentures.

The most common items left behind by passengers included cell phones, wallets, keys, and other ordinary items you'd expect to be carrying in your pockets.

There were also more...let's say "unique" items left behind including caviar, a pet tortoise, a bucket of slime, and part of a soft-serve ice cream machine.

As for cities that are the most forgetful, Pittsburgh did not crack the top ten. Austin, Texas clocked in at number one for the second year.

According to Uber, you might expect early morning or late night to be the most forgetful time after a fun night out with friends - but it's not the case. They found that people are becoming more forgetful in the early evening between 4 and 6 p.m.

However, the most forgetful weekend was St. Patrick's Day Weekend.

You can check out the full results on Uber's website at this link.