Teenager stabbed multiple times in Penn Hills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A teenager was stabbed in Penn Hills on Tuesday.

The Allegheny County Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday that the teenage boy was stabbed multiple times on Hamil Road around 4:45 p.m.

He was taken to a local hospital, police said, adding that he was last listed in critical but stable condition. The victim has not been identified.

Police said the suspect drove away from the scene in a vehicle, but they later crashed into another driver. There were no injuries in the crash.

The suspect then ran from the crash scene but was later found, officials said. The suspect has not been identified.

"Detectives are in consultation with the district attorney's office to determine appropriate charges," Allegheny County police said in the news release.

Anyone with information can call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.