Teenager in critical condition after stabbing in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A teenager was taken to the hospital in serious condition after he was stabbed in Downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Police said the 17-year-old was found with stab wounds to his upper back and shoulder after they were called to Liberty Avenue for reports of a stabbing on the corner of Strawberry Way around 6 p.m.

Before medics arrived, police said people helped the teenager, taking him to a nearby business and rendering aid.

A teenager is in critical condition after he was stabbed in Downtown Pittsburgh on Liberty Avenue near Strawberry Way. (Photo: KDKA)

Medics then took the teenager to the hospital in serious condition.

Pittsburgh police's mobile crime unit responded to the scene and Zone 2 detectives are investigating. There's been no word on any suspects or arrests, and police didn't say what led up to the stabbing.

The stabbing came after a woman was shot and critically injured in Uptown around 5:45 a.m. Thursday. First responders found her with a gunshot wound to her chest on Fifth Avenue.

Early Friday morning, another woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after police said they found her shot in the head in an apartment along Woodlow Street in the Crafton Heights neighborhood around 2 a.m. The suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment and later surrendered to SWAT officers.

Thursday's stabbing is the second one in Downtown Pittsburgh this month after a man was stabbed on Second Avenue on Oct. 5. A man was taken to the hospital but later upgraded to stable after police found him with multiple stab wounds to his torso near the Second Avenue Commons.