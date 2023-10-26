Woman taken into surgery in critical condition after shooting in Pittsburgh's Uptown neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman is being taken into surgery after an early morning shooting in the City of Pittsburgh.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 5:45 a.m., police were called to a shooting in the 1600 block of Fifth Avenue.

Once they arrived on the scene, they found a woman who had been shot in the chest.

Medics took her to the hospital in critical condition and was taken into surgery once she arrived at the hospital.

Detectives are looking at surveillance footage from the area.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details