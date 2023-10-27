Watch CBS News
Man taken into custody by SWAT officers after woman shot in the head in Pittsburgh's Crafton Heights neighborhood

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police and SWAT officers took a man into custody after an overnight shooting in the city's Crafton Heights neighborhood.

The shooting happened along Woodlow Street around 2 a.m.

Police say that a 27-year-old woman was found shot in the head inside an apartment. She was taken to Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition. 

The shooting was the result of a domestic dispute, according to police.

Police spent hours searching the area searching for the shooter, who police say was a man known to police. 

Police say the man barricaded himself inside an apartment and surrendered to officers just after 5:00 a.m. 

It's unclear what charges the man will be facing.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 

First published on October 27, 2023 / 4:44 AM

