Man taken into custody by SWAT officers after woman shot in the head in Pittsburgh's Crafton Heights neighborhood

Man taken into custody by SWAT officers after woman shot in the head in Crafton Heights

Man taken into custody by SWAT officers after woman shot in the head in Crafton Heights

Man taken into custody by SWAT officers after woman shot in the head in Crafton Heights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police and SWAT officers took a man into custody after an overnight shooting in the city's Crafton Heights neighborhood.

The shooting happened along Woodlow Street around 2 a.m.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Police say that a 27-year-old woman was found shot in the head inside an apartment. She was taken to Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition.

The shooting was the result of a domestic dispute, according to police.

Police spent hours searching the area searching for the shooter, who police say was a man known to police.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Police say the man barricaded himself inside an apartment and surrendered to officers just after 5:00 a.m.

It's unclear what charges the man will be facing.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.