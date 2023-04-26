Teen facing firearms charges after exchange of gunfire killed 16-year-old in New Kensington

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A teenager shot in New Kensington is facing firearms charges after police said an exchange of gunfire left another teen dead.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said surveillance video shows 16-year-old Divine Warner walking up to 19-year-old Dylan Walmsley with a handgun outside of Valley Royal Court on Sunday afternoon. Video shows the two got into a fight, with Warner as "the aggressor," and both of them were shot, the district attorney's office said.

Warner was shot in the head and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Walmsley walked across the street and knocked on the back door of the police station to tell officers he'd been shot in the abdomen, the district attorney's office said. An officer rendered aid until EMS took Walmsley to the hospital.

Walmsley is still in the hospital, but the district attorney's office said he's expected to survive.

He was charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, a felony count of person not to use/possess a firearm and a misdemeanor count of persons not to possess/own a firearm. He was arraigned on Tuesday and was denied bail.

The district attorney's office said multiple guns were found at the scene and the investigation is "active and ongoing." Anyone with information is asked to contact New Kensington police.