Two men shot near New Kensington Police Department

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) - Two men have been shot and were taken to the hospital after shots were fired near the New Kensington Police Department. 

Dispatch confirmed that the men were shot in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue just after noon at the Valley Royal Court housing community. 

No officers were injured and the condition of the two men shot is not known at this time. 

First published on April 23, 2023 / 12:55 PM

