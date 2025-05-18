Watch CBS News
13-year-old found shot in Pittsburgh's South Side Slopes neighborhood

Patrick Damp
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
A 13-year-old is in critical but stable condition after an early morning shooting in South Side Slopes. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 3 a.m., police were called to a reported shooting on Magdalene Street and Oporto Street. 

Once they arrived, they found a 13-year-old down in the street with gunshot wounds to the chin and chest. 

Responding officers rendered aid until medics arrived and took him to the hospital. 

The Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit is investigating the shooting. 

