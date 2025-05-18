13-year-old found shot in Pittsburgh's South Side Slopes neighborhood

A 13-year-old is in critical but stable condition after an early morning shooting in South Side Slopes.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 3 a.m., police were called to a reported shooting on Magdalene Street and Oporto Street.

Once they arrived, they found a 13-year-old down in the street with gunshot wounds to the chin and chest.

Responding officers rendered aid until medics arrived and took him to the hospital.

The Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit is investigating the shooting.