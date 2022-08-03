Teen's 'sentimental' signed Steelers football went missing at training camp

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) - People typically leave Steelers training camp in Latrobe with autographs, handshakes and selfies with their favorite players. On Tuesday, someone did leave with at least one of those things, except it wasn't theirs.

A local teen said a suspected thief stole years' worth of lifelong memories from him and he wants what was taken returned.

The white Steelers football was signed by former and current Steelers like Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Heyward brothers and swiped in the blink of an eye.

Zach Sexauer is trying to find his prized possession: a Steelers football filled with autographs from the past five years. (Photo: Provided)

Zach Sexauer from Hookstown said he thinks it happened as he and everybody else scrambled to beat the rain. Zach says he was hurrying to pack everything into his bag so nothing got damaged and must have forgotten to pack the ball.

He's been carrying this ball with him to places like meet-and-greets and training camps for five years.

"It's kind of like my prize possession, and very sentimental to me. It's like the coolest thing I own. It's not the same as going and buying a football with an autograph on it because that was someone else's. Me actually going and doing it makes it more meaningful to me," he said.

His grandmother said there were cameras but security told them they aren't that great.

They want parents to be on the lookout for the ball with their kids and for local pawn shops to be aware as well.