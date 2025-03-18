2 PennWest Clarion football players suspended after teen says he was jumped and stabbed

Pennsylvania college football players suspended after teen says he was jumped and stabbed

A Pittsburgh-area father wants answers after several college-aged men, including two PennWest Clairon football players, are seen on video beating up his 17-year-old son.

"I'd like to do the same thing to them if I could, I really would. It's disgusting," said Ryan Sloan.

Ryan Sloan was at a Pittsburgh hospital waiting for his wife to give birth when he got a call from his son a little after 2 a.m. about the altercation on Fifth Avenue in Clarion Township.

"They basically taunted me. They took my phone and taunted me when I was drinking with them," Kalob Sloan said.

"That led to them jumping me and smashing a bottle over me and stabbing me and then jumping my friend," he said.

Now he has several bruises all over his body and a black eye. He spent seven hours in the hospital after the violent altercation.

"I thought I was gonna bleed out, it was bad," said Kalob.

Two of the people involved in the fight play football for PennWest Clarion, a university spokesperson confirmed to KDKA-TV. The university confirms they've been suspended from football activities while state police investigate.

"I think it's deplorable they are trying to cover their own butts because they haven't even once reached out to me to ask me how my son was. They haven't reached out at all to any of the other families involved. I think they're just trying to cover up for their star players," said Ryan.

A police cruiser with activated police lights is seen in the video. The Clarion police chief said the officer was busy with a traffic stop, which is why they didn't intervene.

He also said they aren't the investigating agency because it happened outside the city limits.

Kalob said he still doesn't fully understand why this happened.

"It was pretty bad. Probably one of the worst things I've been through, but I'm still alive, so I'm good," he said.