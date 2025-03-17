Watch CBS News
2 PennWest Clarion football players suspended amid investigation into "incident of violence"

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Two PennWest Clarion football players have been suspended amid an investigation into an "incident of violence" that happened over the weekend, the university says. 

In a statement, PennWest said it's "aware of an incident of violence" that happened off campus. The school didn't provide any other details, but said state police are investigating. 

"We are gathering the facts to understand the circumstances and cooperating with the Pennsylvania State Police, who are leading the criminal investigation," the school said. 

A spokesperson for the university confirmed two students have been suspended from football team activities pending further investigation. 

"PennWest does not tolerate acts of violence, and remains committed to fostering a safe, inclusive, and respectful environment," the university said in a statement. 

In a Facebook post, PennWest Clarion asked anyone with information to contact university police or state police. 

PennWest Clarion is one of three Pennsylvania Western University campuses. The university was created when California, Edinboro and Clarion merged.  

KDKA-TV reached out to state police for more information on the investigation. 

Madeline Bartos

Madeline Bartos is a digital web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked with KDKA since 2019.

