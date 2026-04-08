17-year-old girl accused of stabbing boyfriend to death in Pennsylvania

A 17-year-old girl is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, earlier this week.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Police said in a news release on Wednesday that 17-year-old Dalaysia Terrell-Brown was charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing on Monday night. She was also charged with possession of an instrument of a crime and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, court records show.

The bureau said officers were called to the 1400 block of Market Street around 11 p.m. on Monday for a reported stabbing. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The victim was 18-year-old Ta'Mar Shaw, who was Terrell-Brown's boyfriend, CBS affiliate WHP reported. He was reportedly stabbed in the chest, and his death was ruled a homicide.

The news outlet reported, citing police, that three Instagram videos from Terrell-Brown showed her threatening her boyfriend with a knife before he was fatally stabbed. Police said that three knives were found in her room on Monday night, WHP reported.

Court records show Terrell-Brown was denied bail and remains in the Dauphin County Prison. The 17-year-old is due back in court for her preliminary arraignment later this month.

A motive for the stabbing was not immediately released by law enforcement. Police said the investigation into the stabbing continues. Anyone with information can call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip online.