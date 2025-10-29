16-year-old charged with homicide in shooting deaths of 2 teens, police say

A 16-year-old has been charged with criminal homicide in the shooting deaths of two 16-year-old boys in Pitcairn earlier this year, police said.

Jamon Brookins was charged as an adult with two counts of criminal homicide and robbery in connection with the shooting on June 26, the Allegheny County Police Department said in a news release on Wednesday. Isiah McCarthy and Tyrant Sutton were killed in the shooting, which happened on Shaw Alley near Wood Street.

At the scene, first responders found the two teenage boys shot. They were taken to a local hospital, where they died. Allegheny County Police Sgt. Todd Dolfi said on June 26 that the shooting appeared "to be an isolated incident from the preliminary information that we have."

After an investigation, Allegheny County police said it was determined that Brookins was the gunman. He was arrested on Wednesday.

"Any death is tragic, and it hits home more when it's a juvenile," Dolfi said on June 26.

A neighbor said after the shooting that it was a "tragic thing for our neighborhood and Pitcairn."

