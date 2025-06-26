2 juveniles shot, killed in Pitcairn

Two people believed to be juveniles were shot and killed in Pitcairn on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

In a news release, the Allegheny County Police Department said officers were called to Shaw Alley near Wood Street for a report of a shooting around 3 p.m.

At the scene, first responders found two victims who had been shot, Allegheny County police said. The two victims, who police believe are juvenile males, were taken to a local hospital, where they died.

Several neighbors told KDKA they heard at least five shots.

The two victims' ages and identities were not immediately released on Thursday evening. It is unclear if there are any suspects or arrests, and the details surrounding what led up to the shooting are unknown.

Anyone with information can call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.