Team Rubicon partners with Allegheny County to assist those with storm-related damage

Team Rubicon partners with Allegheny County to assist those with storm-related damage

Team Rubicon partners with Allegheny County to assist those with storm-related damage

Many communities across western Pennsylvania are still in recovery following last week's powerful storm that left a trail of damage, downed trees, and widespread power outages.

Now, additional resources are arriving to help those still in need.

From massive trees toppled over, to roofs torn apart and neighborhoods left without electricity, the storm's impact is still being felt. But a team of volunteers is stepping up to assist.

Team Rubicon, a disaster response organization, has partnered with Allegheny County to provide free volunteer assistance to residents dealing with storm-related damage. Those in need of help can dial 2-1-1 to request services.

"We're here with our volunteers to help the community rebound from this," said Peter Lindner, Incident Commander with Team Rubicon. "We're going to be doing saw work, roof tarping, and trying to meet any other needs we can while we're here on the ground."

The fast-moving storm caused more destruction than many anticipated.

"I actually saw one of the trees not only fall down but also almost fly across our yard. It took three other trees with it," said resident Adam Couch, recalling the storm's intensity.

State Representative Mandy Steele met with residents on Monday in O'Hara Township who are still without power and struggling with the aftermath.

"One of the biggest issues right now is the lack of communication from electric providers to their customers. People are literally feeling left in the dark," Steele said.

While neighbors have been stepping up to help each other, going a full week without power has taken a toll because of spoiled food, lost wages, and growing frustration.

"People's power would still be out, and they'd see that their house was listed as having electricity. It's hard to communicate, so there are a lot of things that could be done better next time," said resident Barry Schaitkin.

Residents who need help can call 2-1-1 to submit a request. Team Rubicon will then evaluate the damage to determine what work can be done.

"The way we look at it is, for every single person, it's the worst day. Whether it's one tree or ten trees, that person is going through a crisis, and we're here to help them," Lindner said.

If you need assistance, dial 2-1-1 on your phone to speak with an operator and begin the request process.