Teacher reinstated after refusing to use students' preferred pronouns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A school teacher in Beaver County has been reinstated.

Supporters of Daren Cusato gathered outside the South Side Area School District last week after he was suspended. He refused to follow the district's policy on using students' preferred pronouns.

He said the practice goes against his Christian beliefs and background in biology.

The superintendent said the board is working to draft a policy on the matter.