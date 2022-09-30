Parents and students of Beaver County school protest suspension of biology teacher

HOOKSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A teacher in Beaver County has been suspended for maintaining his beliefs and not conforming to school policy.

His suspension is leading students to protest and has parents calling for his immediate reinstatement.

They say he's being punished for his personal beliefs and now they're hoping their voices will bring him back.

South Side Area School District biology and anatomy teacher Daren Cusato was suspended from teaching and put on administrative leave, according to his wife.

She said her husband was suspended because he refused to address transgender students by the pronouns by which they want to be recognized.

When the district sent a letter to faculty and staff mandating they comply with those pronouns, Cusato reportedly refused and said that practice goes against his Christian beliefs and his background in biology.

"Love the sinner but hate the sin," said RJ Cusato, Daren's son. "We don't support what they're doing but still love the person. He doesn't have any problem with the students. We have no problems with the kids at all, he just doesn't want to support what they're doing. He doesn't want to give them a pat on the back if they're doing something he doesn't think is right."

This morning, students gathered in front of the high school to protest his suspension and demand he returns to the classroom.

"I don't think he deserves this and I think that people should have the right to express themselves and have their beliefs and I don't think he should be suspended because of that," said Lillian Zakutney.

They made signs and wore the hoodies of a youth group that Cusato leads in support.

Meanwhile, the district sent out a statement, which you can read below:

"While South Side Area School District cannot make a comment on personnel matters - All students are welcome here. As educators, we have a responsibility to ensure all students feel welcomed and valued in school so that they can receive the education to which they are entitled."

The next steps are Mr. Cusato will have a hearing, then the school board will decide how to go about his suspension.

A board meeting on October 5 will take place and students and parents are expected to make their voices heard.