Pittsburgh-area tattoo artist accused of sexually assaulting customer

A Pittsburgh-area tattoo artist is facing multiple charges after police said he sexually assaulted a customer.

Allegheny County police announced on Thursday that they've charged 36-year-old Sean Seretti, who works at All Good Tattoo on Steubenville Pike in Robinson Township.

County police said they were called in on June 6 to help Robinson Township police investigate a sexual assault that happened at the tattoo shop.

By talking to witnesses and collecting evidence, detectives said they learned that Seretti sexually assaulted a woman while giving her a tattoo.

Seretti is facing multiple charges, including aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault. Court paperwork shows he has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 15.

County police said they're still investigating the case and didn't release any other details. They're asking anyone with information to call the tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.