Tastykake recall: some products may contain peanut allergens

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A recently distributed batch of Tastykakes is being recalled because they may contain peanuts, the brand's parent company said this week.

Flowers Foods, the company that owns Tastykake, is recalling some batches of Chocolate Kandy Kakes, saying the packages may actually contain Peanut Butter Kandy Kakes. That's causing concern for allergy sufferers.

Anyone allergic to peanuts should not consume Tastykake Chocolate Kandy Kakes if they are marked "enjoy by June 5" or contain the following product code: 0 25600 00225 4.

The batch was distributed May 11 to stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Virginia and West Virginia.

Flowers Foods says you can return the product to where you bought it and receive a full refund.

There are no reported cases of illness as a result of the recalled product.