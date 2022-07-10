'Taste of Picklesburgh' Kicks off the yearly festival this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Summer in Pittsburgh means one thing: Picklesburgh!

However, before we get too far ahead of ourselves, "Taste of Picklesburgh" kicks off the festival this week.

Restaurants throughout downtown will have pickle-themed food and drinks to try out.

Then, starting on Friday, Picklesburgh will begin on the Rachel Carson (9th Street) Bridge.

Which, as Pittsburghers know, it's a big dill.

This year, there will be more space, more food, and more vendors, celebrating all things pickle!

Of course, the annual pickle juice drinking contest is again taking place this year, with the winner taking home a $500 grand prize and the title of Mayor of Picklesburgh.

You can see a full list of events on the Picklesburgh website!