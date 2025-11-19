Tarentum man severely injured after being mauled by his own dogs, police say

A man in Tarentum is severely injured after being mauled by his own pit bulls, and police say it's not the first time that his dogs have attacked people.

Sometimes, bricks and window shades mask a lot of problems inside.

"They found a hysterical female and three pit bulls, all of which were covered in blood," Lt. Mark Glogowski of the Tarentum Police Department said.

Tarentum police say they were called to the Negley Garden Apartments on Creek Street on Tuesday. They say they found Brandon Baynes, 37, in there. He had been attacked by his dogs.

"[He was] severely injured with severe facial injuries, unconscious," Lt. Glogowski said.

Baynes was taken to the hospital. His injuries were so bad, police say they couldn't even talk to him yet.

"The dogs, based on my opinion, probably weren't being treated very well," Lt. Glogowski said. "[The dogs] apparently defecated where they wanted."

Police say they contacted Hoffman Kennels to take custody of the dogs that were inside the residence. Lt. Glogowski said police will attempt to get the dogs declared as "dangerous."

Negley Garden is an Allegheny County Housing Authority Complex. KDKA-TV reached out via cell phone, but left a voicemail after being unable to get through to someone.

"We were informed that they were in the process of evicting those residents for various reasons," Lt. Glogowski said.

It's also not Baynes' first time in trouble.

Police said Baynes' dogs got loose on Halloween night last year and attacked trick-or-treaters in Tarentum. Glogowski said Baynes was living on the other side of town at the time.

"He didn't let them out, but he did house them," he said.

Glogowski added that he believes the dogs in last year's incident were not the same ones responsible for Tuesday's attack. The charges against Baynes for the 2024 incident were eventually dismissed, court documents showed at the time.

Lt. Glogowski says he expects charges to be filed against Baynes for Tuesday's incident.