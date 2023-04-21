Tarentum and Brackenridge discussing potential police department merger

TARENTUM (KDKA) - A major merger could be in the works in the Allegheny Valley and it would impact how the streets are policed.

It seems to be a trend with smaller boroughs and municipalities in the region - pooling multiple resources and combining police forces.

In January, we reported that the towns of Baden, Conway, and Freedom in Beaver County were combining their forces and today it appears the boroughs of Tarentum and Brackenridge could be following suit.

The two towns sit side-by-side and have a combined population of roughly 7,000 residents and the current police departments already provide aid to one another on certain calls.

In a joint statement released yesterday, leaders from both communities said they will be engaging in a series of meetings aimed to increase efficiency, improve services, and expand police response capabilities.

Though talks are still in the early stages, reports are that conversations are going well on this topic and many agree that pooling resources is a smart plan of action.

Currently, Tarentum's police department has 10 officers and Brackenridge has three - combined, they're hoping a larger department can essentially do more and help save more.

Official meetings will be scheduled in the coming weeks to discuss all the possibilities and community leaders said that the public will have the chance to weigh in.