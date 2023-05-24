Watch CBS News
Talk Pittsburgh

Talk Pittsburgh Links: May 24, 2023

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topics

Dr. Sauvik Das
Carnegie Mellon University's CMU AI

Dr. Matteo Trucco and Dr. Kurt Weiss
Cleveland Clinic Children's | UPMC Hillman Cancer Center

Michael Harper
PA Courts Behavioral Health

Wellness Wednesday
Direct Care Physicians of Pittsburgh | Dr. Natalie Gentile on Instagram

Thomas Misko and Mike Krzeminski
Shaler Area School District | Allegheny County Fire Academy

The 3 O'Clock Drop
WAMO 107.3 | STAR 100.7

Talk Pittsburgh on Social Media

First published on May 24, 2023 / 3:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.