Talk Pittsburgh Links: April 20, 2023
Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topics
Dr. Adam Rothschild
PGH MMJ on Facebook
Justice Kevin Dougherty
Supreme Court of Pennsylvania
Brenda Tate and Tonya Ford
Email Senior Jazz Connection here
Ann Marie Schiavone, J.D. and Amy Anderson
Duquesne University School of Law | Allegheny County Library Association
Dr. Janice Pringle and Cheryl Andrews
University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy | Washington Drug and Alcohol Commission
Jake Witherell and Lauren Reed
Schell Games
Talk Pittsburgh on Social Media
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.