Swissvale apartment fire sends 2 to hospital

Two people were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in Swissvale on Saturday afternoon.

Multiple crews were called to the scene on Smokey Wood Drive for the blaze just after 12:30 p.m. There were reports of people trapped inside the apartment, and heavy smoke was seen throughout several neighboring apartments.

A man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s were rescued and taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Officials said the blaze on Saturday is a good teaching moment for people on preventing fires in their homes.

"But I can tell you that this is a good time for a teaching moment in the sense that the preliminary investigation is showing this was started with a candle," Swissvale Fire Chief Clyde Wilhelm said.

The Allegheny County fire marshal is investigating.