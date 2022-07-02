Swindell Bridge closed for emergency inspection after debris falls into cars

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Swindell Bridge in Northview Heights is closed this weekend after rocky debris fell into the path of cars.

That debris cracked windshields and caused other damage, but thankfully, there were no injuries.

Crews will be out today to inspect the bridge.

However, the poor conditions of the bridge have been a focus for the last few months.

This morning, the bridge is closed until, at the very least, the emergency inspection is done today.

Results pending, the bridge could reopen temporarily.

Contractors were at work milling the deck and that's when the debris started falling.

We have previously reported on the condition of the bridge and the residents who use the bridge daily sounding the alarm of its poor condition.

Some of those issues have been exposed – including rebar and massive potholes that have lined the deck.

The Swindell Bridge is one of 20 city-owned bridges that are rated in poor condition.

Despite the poor condition rating, an inspector did not recommend shutting it down.

As of now, the city does have plans to overhaul or replace the bridge in a few years but for now, believe repairs will suffice.