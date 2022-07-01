Swindell Bridge shut down for emergency repairs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Public Safety has shut down the Swindell Bridge in Northview Heights.

The bridge is currently closed for emergency repairs and inspection.

Sitting above I-279 North, the bridge was undergoing resurfacing but now it's shut down.

Following the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge earlier this year, residents began raising the alarm about the condition of the Swindell Bridge, fearing it could suffer the same fate.

"I'm afraid that this bridge might collapse because each time I see the damage it is worse and they're not doing anything about it," said Darnetia Barnett of Perry Hilltop.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you the latest updates as they become available.