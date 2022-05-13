Watch CBS News
SWAT team surrounds home in South Park

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

SOUTH PARK (KDKA) - An overnight SWAT situation unfolded overnight at a home in the South Hills.

Neighbors along Overhill Street woke up to police and SWAT lining their street.

The South Park Police chief tells KDKA officers were called to the scene for reports of a domestic incident.

They thought the man they were looking for was inside the home but after a few hours of investigation, they learned he was not.

The investigation continues.

May 13, 2022

