SUV crashes into Westmoreland City Post Office; building condemned

WESTMORELAND CITY, Pa. (KDKA) - Westmoreland City residents must go to a different post office after an SUV drove into the building Monday morning.

"I was shocked. I heard the sirens; I didn't know where it was, and for it to be this close, I was very surprised," said Betty Jean Viecelli.

Caution tape and closed signs cover the front entrance, and operations have shifted to the Manor Post Office.

"There's people that are going to walk to do this stuff, and it's very convenient because there's not a lot of options here in Westmoreland City," said Donna Eathorne.

The North Huntingdon Township Building Inspector condemned the building until repairs were made.

"I feel bad for the person who hit the building because buildings can be fixed; bodies, it takes longer," Viecelli added.

Mail delivery in Westmoreland City will continue as normal. However, customers will be directed to the Manor Post Office to pick up vacation mail, signature-required items or oversized articles, according to a press release from the United States Postal Service.

A timeframe to reopen the Westmoreland City location has not been announced.