SUV crashes through roof of building in White Oak
An SUV slammed through the roof of a building in White Oak early Friday morning.
The crash happened along Park Way near the intersection with Senate Street in White Oak around 5:30 a.m., dispatchers told KDKA.
The vehicle appears to have crashed through the building that sits one block below along Congress Street.
KDKA's news crew at the scene witnessed first responders pulling the driver, who a family member says is a 72-year-old man, from the vehicle around an hour after the crash.
A family member says the man suffered a broken arm in the crash, but that he was alert and conscious before being taken to an ambulance by medics.
A neighbor tells KDKA that the garage the vehicle slammed through is used to store classic British cars.