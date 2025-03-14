SUV crashes through roof of building in White Oak

An SUV slammed through the roof of a building in White Oak early Friday morning.

The crash happened along Park Way near the intersection with Senate Street in White Oak around 5:30 a.m., dispatchers told KDKA.

The vehicle appears to have crashed through the building that sits one block below along Congress Street.

An SUV slammed through the roof of a building along Park Way in White Oak. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

KDKA's news crew at the scene witnessed first responders pulling the driver, who a family member says is a 72-year-old man, from the vehicle around an hour after the crash.

A family member says the man suffered a broken arm in the crash, but that he was alert and conscious before being taken to an ambulance by medics.

A neighbor tells KDKA that the garage the vehicle slammed through is used to store classic British cars.