Watch CBS News
Local News

SUV crashes through roof of building in White Oak

By Mike Darnay, Lauren Linder

/ CBS Pittsburgh

An SUV slammed through the roof of a building in White Oak early Friday morning.

The crash happened along Park Way near the intersection with Senate Street in White Oak around 5:30 a.m., dispatchers told KDKA.

The vehicle appears to have crashed through the building that sits one block below along Congress Street.

img-6142.jpg
An SUV slammed through the roof of a building along Park Way in White Oak.  KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

KDKA's news crew at the scene witnessed first responders pulling the driver, who a family member says is a 72-year-old man, from the vehicle around an hour after the crash. 

A family member says the man suffered a broken arm in the crash, but that he was alert and conscious before being taken to an ambulance by medics.  

A neighbor tells KDKA that the garage the vehicle slammed through is used to store classic British cars.

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.