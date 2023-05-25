Senior prank closes high school school in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A senior prank forced a high school in central Pennsylvania to close Thursday.

According to CBS 21, Susquehanna High School closed due to the needed cleanup after the prank.

The prank reportedly involved students using eggs, toilet paper and silly string to vandalize the inside of the school. It happened overnight after an awards ceremony, the news station reported.

The superintendent said the students involved will be required to help clean, according to CBS 21. Some of the students involved have already been identified.

The superintendent added that the damage is "surface level" and there is no damage to infrastructure, CBS 21 reported.

At this point, no students have been charged.