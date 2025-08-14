Suspicious item on exit to Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County leads to investigation

For nearly nine hours on Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police closed off the Route 30 westbound ramp to the Pennsylvania Turnpike in North Huntingdon to investigate a suspicious item.

If you drove on Route 30 in North Huntington on Thursday, you likely saw multiple unmarked vehicles and state police cruisers on the ramp conducting an investigation.

Pennsylvania State Police closed off the Route 30 westbound ramp to the Pennsylvania Turnpike in North Huntingdon to investigate a suspicious item on Aug. 14, 2025. Credit: KDKA

Troopers out of Greensburg said at around 7 a.m., someone came across a suspicious item in a broken box along the road entering the Turnpike ramp. They sent the item to a lab for testing, and out of precaution, police secured the area. Troopers on scene told KDKA that the public was not in any danger.

People in the vicinity sent KDKA photos showing police right where drivers get off the Irwin exit and go around the bend, looking over what appears to be a bag tied to a pole. It's unclear if this was the suspicious item or another item police encountered during their search.

In the process, the bomb squad brought in special equipment and searched the area with K9s. Law enforcement kept the ramp blocked off until around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday.

KDKA is working to learn more details about this incident.

If you saw a wooden box in the area on Thursday morning, call the state police in Greensburg at 724-832-3288.