Suspected carjacking, police chase ends with arrest of 2 men off Route 28

A police chase ended with the arrest of two men right off Route 28 on Monday.

Police say it all started with a suspected carjacking in Stowe Township early Monday morning.

Victims told Stowe Township police that they had things stolen from a man with a gun at that suspected carjacking. The call came just after 4 a.m. Monday.

Police say Duane Jemison took the white Hyundai sedan from those victims, among other things. A license plate reader dinged that car on Route 65 north at Kendall Avenue later that afternoon.

An officer says he saw the car in a nearby McDonald's parking lot on Ohio River Boulevard.

That officer says he saw both Jemison and Vaughn Hall walk out of the Shell gas station next door. Police say they started driving south on Route 65.

They allege Jemison damaged multiple cars while driving, and that Hall was in the driver's seat, reaching speeds higher than 90 miles per hour during the chase.

Police say Jemison crashed the car on the 31st Street Bridge. They claim Hall tried to run away from police, but was apprehended.

Jemison was taken into custody under the bridge after police searched for about an hour.

Police say officers found weapons, heroin bags, suspected cocaine and marijuana in the car after pulling them over.

Hall is also accused of attempted homicide in one of two shootings that happened at the end of July. Those were at the Bedford Dwellings housing complex in the Hill District.

Jemison was arrested on more than 30 charges. Hall is facing six of his own, in addition to being previously wanted by police for attempted homicide.