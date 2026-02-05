Watch CBS News
Arrest warrant issued for suspect accused of slashing Israeli flag outside of Pittsburgh home

Patrick Damp
Police have identified a man wanted for destroying an Israeli flag outside the home of a Jewish family in Pittsburgh earlier this year. 

According to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, 34-year-old Ivo Stjepovic is accused of driving up to the home of a Jewish family, getting out of his vehicle, and slashing the flag with a knife. 

The criminal complaint explained that over the past two years, the family living on Buena Vista Street has experienced harassment and damage to their property. 

After being provided with the security footage, police were able to identify the truck that Stjepovic had been driving the night of the incident, which was an older model Toyota. Three days after the incident, the truck was observed on multiple traffic cameras, and after running the plates, they learned it belonged to Stjepovic. 

Police approached the vehicle in the Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood, and after a brief conversation with Stjepovic, he left the area. 

Officers then attempted to reach him by phone, but he was uncooperative. 

It was learned he had a Pittsburgh address for a property on Knapp Street in the North Side, but after going to the location, it was an abandoned and rundown property. 

Now, an arrest warrant has been issued for Stjepovic on charges of ethnic intimidation and criminal mischief. 

