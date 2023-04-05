Watch CBS News
Suspect shot by state police during active domestic incident in Fayette County

By Jessica Guay, Patrick Damp

GEORGES TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A suspect was shot by police and taken to the hospital after they responded to a domestic incident in Fayette County. 

According to information provided by police, they were called to a home in the 200 block of Amend Road in Georges Township, Fayette County just before 5 a.m. for reports of a domestic incident. 

Once they arrived on the scene, they found 43-year-old Thomas Conroy, who had been in a dispute with his mother. 

He exited the home holding multiple knives and failed to listen to the police's commands to drop the knives. 

Police then shot him and he was taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

April 5, 2023

