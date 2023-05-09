Man accused of exchanging gunfire with police in Homestead had previous homicide charges withdrawn

HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) — A North Versailles man faces charges after allegedly opening fire on police in Homestead on Monday night.

KDKA-TV investigator Meghan Schiller learned this is not the first time the suspect, Erik Addison, has faced homicide charges, but the last set of charges was dropped following an alleged mistake.

Allegheny County police say the incident Monday night started with Addison allegedly fleeing an attempted traffic stop and ended in a crash up from the corner of 8th Avenue and Amity Street in Homestead.

KDKA-TV was the only station at the scene in March 2020 when sheriffs' deputies arrested Addison in Mount Oliver. He was wanted for homicide for allegedly killing little league coach Richard Littlejohn Jr. in October 2019.

Police were after him again Monday, saying he allegedly fled a traffic stop, sped through Homestead and opened fire on police. He was shot by police and taken to a local hospital.

Allegheny County police were mum on the latest investigation into Addison.

"It's part of an ongoing investigation of incidents that occurred prior to the scene," Allegheny County Police Superintendent Chris Kearns said.

KDKA-TV's Meghan Schiller first reported on Addison during the SWAT situation in 2020 and looked into the status of the case against him. At the time, he faced homicide charges for allegedly shooting LittleJohn along Route 30, allegedly killing him as he returned from a gender reveal party with his two kids in the car.

KDKA-TV's Meghan Schiller's search for the case status turned up nothing but "charges withdrawn." She continued to search for the reason and the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office said Addison did previously face criminal homicide charges.

"However, a key witness failed to appear for the preliminary hearing. A material witness warrant was issued and the witness was taken into custody. Unfortunately, the Allegheny County Jail mistakenly released the witness," the office said.

The DA's office says the witness never turned up, so it couldn't move forward and "had to withdraw the charges."

Kearns said Addison didn't hesitate to shoot at police on Monday night.

"During the encounter with the Homestead officers, the suspect produced a handgun and fired shots at the Homestead officer," Kearns said. "The Homestead officer returned fire and the suspect was then struck by a responding West Homestead officer and his vehicle."

Charell Valentine owns Destinations Hair Lounge and works directly across the street from where this happened.

"My area is a safe area," Valentine said. "We never have had any problems around here, so I hope it doesn't happen again, I hope everyone involved will be OK."

Police say both officers were treated and have since been released from the hospital. Addison is still recovering in the hospital from his injuries.

KDKA-TV's Meghan Schiller reached out to the Allegheny County Jail for comment following the DA's claim that Addison was out of jail following a simple mistake. The jail said:

"Without additional information about the identity of the individual, it is difficult to address this question as the jail would need more context. The jail does not make decisions about who is committed to the jail or when individuals are released. Those decisions are made by the Courts. The jail holds anyone with a valid warrant or valid documentation until directed otherwise by the courts."