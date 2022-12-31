Suspect in custody after shooting in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - A suspect is in custody after a domestic dispute turned into shots fired in Penn Hills early on Saturday morning.

According to Allegheny County Police, they were called to the 3100 block of Hebron Drive for reports of a shooting.

Once they arrived they found a 24-year-old woman who had been shot in the legs, torso, and arm.

She was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The victim's boyfriend, 25-year-old Justin Mattes, stayed on the scene and was responsible for the shooting.

Mattes is being charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and terroristic threats.