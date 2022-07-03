Suspect identified and arrested in string of robberies

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - A suspect is in custody after two robberies took place within 30 minutes of one another.

Allegheny County Police identified 29-year-old David Vankavelaar as the person responsible.

On Friday night, county police were alerted to a robbery at the BP gas station and 7-Eleven convenience store on Clairton Boulevard.

Pleasant Hills Police responded and found evidence of a robbery and requested the assistance of Allegheny County Police.

Vankavelaar walked in, pulled out a gun, and demanded money, police learned. He was able to flee with an unknown amount of money.

Not long after, Vankavelaar also robbed another store in West Mifflin.

He went for a third robbery in Monroeville but he was ultimately arrested by Monroeville Police and taken into custody.

Police were able to determine he was the suspect in the robberies in Pleasant Hills and West Mifflin.

Vankavelaar is now being housed in the Allegheny County Jail and is facing charges of robbery, terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

Meanwhile, West Mifflin Police are investigating the robbery in their jursidiction.