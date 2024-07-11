Suspect sought in Downtown Pittsburgh bus stop assault

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a person at a bus stop in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said the assault happened on July 1 around 2 p.m. at a bus stop near the intersection of Smithfield Street and Sixth Avenue.

Officials said the victim said the suspect, who was "highly intoxicated" and "disorderly," was harassing people at the bus stop before he kicked and hit the victim twice in the head with a glass bottle. He also threatened the victim with a pocket knife, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with two lacerations to his head.

The suspect, officials said, is described as being between 35 and 45 years old, 6 feet tall and 185 pounds. He was also described as having short hair, glasses and a beard.

Anyone with information can contact police at 412-255-2827.