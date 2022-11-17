Watch CBS News
Suspect arrested in Swissvale shooting

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

SWISSVALE (KDKA) - Allegheny County Police have announced they have made an arrest in a shooting that happened earlier this week. 

According to police, 34-year-old Lawrence Brock turned himself in to police on Wednesday. 

On Tuesday night, police were called to the scene of a shooting in the 2000 block of Noble Street and when they arrived they found a woman who had been shot in the arm. 

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. 

Throughout the course of the investigation, police were able to determine that the suspect was 34-year-old, Lawrence Brock. 

He is facing charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and firearms violations. 

Brock is currently being housed at the Allegheny County Jail. 

First published on November 17, 2022 / 8:19 AM

