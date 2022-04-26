Survey: 93% of Pittsburgh hospital workers thinking about leaving profession

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new survey found 93 percent of Pittsburgh hospital workers are thinking about leaving the profession.

The University of Pittsburgh conducted the study, finding workers are feeling burnt out and hopeless. The study says 37 percent think about leaving their job every single day.

Researchers say workers are fed up with the long hours, low pay, staffing shortages and emotional demands of the job. The study shows workers average 11 hours of overtime a week and 62 percent believe their co-workers work longer than is good for patient care.

The study described it as a cycle: low pay leads to limited voice, understaffing, safety concerns, worse patient care and worse worker outcomes, resulting in low pay and ultimately perpetuating the issues.

But researchers also say the vast majority who took part in the survey find their job meaningful and want to stay to take care of their patients.

"I do a lot for very little at this job, and it sucks, because as much as I hate to say it, I love my job. I get a lot of satisfaction out of it because I truly believe I'm helping people, even if it is in a lab," said a lab technician quoted in the study.

Nine out of 10 workers said the best way to support them is by increasing their pay.