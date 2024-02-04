Watch CBS News
Survey: 1 in 5 Americans would give half their salary for permanently clean bathroom

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - What would you give to have a clean, sanitized bathroom forever?

A new survey found one in five Americans would give up half of their salary for it.

Twenty-five percent said they'd give up dining out or getting takeout. Twenty-three percent would give up their favorite show, and 22% would give up one year's worth of internet access.

Overall, 34% of people say the bathroom is the most challenging room to clean.

First published on February 4, 2024 / 4:42 PM EST

