Surveillance video shows 2 teens ambushed outside McKeesport Uni-Mart

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - Surveillance footage shows a shooter ambushing two teens outside a convenience store in McKeesport, killing one and critically injuring the other.

At 3:10 Tuesday afternoon, two teens could be seen walking across the parking lot of the Uni-Mart on Versailles Avenue in McKeesport.

Once they make it to the front door of the convenience store, the video shows a man come from behind the ice machine and approach them.

After words are exchanged, the unidentified man pulls out a gun and shoots multiple times, hitting both teens.

The teen who died was identified as 16-year-old Chance Naylor, a student at McKeesport Area High School.

The district posted a statement to its Facebook page on Tuesday, saying in part:

"The safety of our students is a top priority at the McKeesport Area School District and it is saddening to hear of the tragedy this afternoon. The district's thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims during this difficult time."

The aftermath of the deadly shooting is evident at the Uni-Mart as bullet holes and shattered glass greeted Wednesday's customers. This shooting comes on the heels of an NAACP-led meeting to address gun violence in McKeesport.

While community members don't have the answer to stopping the violence, they know something needs to be done.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.