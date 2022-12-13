1 juvenile killed, another injured in McKeesport shooting

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - One juvenile is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in McKeesport Tuesday afternoon.

Police and medics found the two victims when they were called to Versailles Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

#BREAKING: This is the scene right now at the Uni-Mart on Versailles in McKeesport. Two people shot. No word on their condition yet. At least 10 evidence markers down on the ground near the double doors at the entrance. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Hjuo8AwBh3 — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) December 13, 2022

Police said both were taken to hospitals where one of them was pronounced dead. The other is in critical condition.

At least 10 evidence markers dotted the ground in the parking lot of the Uni-Mart gas station.

There's been no word on any arrests.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.