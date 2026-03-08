Sunday morning rain and clouds turn into afternoon sunshine in the Pittsburgh area
We made it to 78° yesterday, which broke the record high of 76 set back in 1983! We turned our clocks ahead last night, so don't forget to fix those clocks today that aren't automatic.
After a few showers this morning associated with a cold front sweeping across the region, this morning will be wrapping up, and then cooler air follows. We will be back right around 60 degrees with decreasing clouds. It'll be a little breezy today, but not as windy as yesterday.
Hourly Temperatures:
- 9 a.m.: 51° Mostly cloudy
- Noon: 53° Mostly sunny
- 3 p.m.: 58° Mostly sunny
- 6 p.m.: 58° Mostly sunny
Monday will also be gorgeous at 70 and sunny! Tuesday, our highs stay well above normal, near 70, and plenty of sunshine to enjoy.
Wednesday will be our next chance for rain and thunderstorms with highs staying in the 70s before we cool down for Thursday with the chance of a light mix very early in the morning and lows back in the 20s for some through Saturday morning.
We are still above normal for the weekend, but the outlook is trending below normal for temperatures towards the end of the month.