Sunday morning rain and clouds turn into afternoon sunshine in the Pittsburgh area

We made it to 78° yesterday, which broke the record high of 76 set back in 1983! We turned our clocks ahead last night, so don't forget to fix those clocks today that aren't automatic.

Conditions over the next 12 hours in Pittsburgh KDKA Weather Center

After a few showers this morning associated with a cold front sweeping across the region, this morning will be wrapping up, and then cooler air follows. We will be back right around 60 degrees with decreasing clouds. It'll be a little breezy today, but not as windy as yesterday.

Wind gust forecast on Sunday KDKA Weather Center

Hourly Temperatures:

9 a.m.: 51° Mostly cloudy

Noon: 53° Mostly sunny

3 p.m.: 58° Mostly sunny

6 p.m.: 58° Mostly sunny

Monday will also be gorgeous at 70 and sunny! Tuesday, our highs stay well above normal, near 70, and plenty of sunshine to enjoy.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Wednesday will be our next chance for rain and thunderstorms with highs staying in the 70s before we cool down for Thursday with the chance of a light mix very early in the morning and lows back in the 20s for some through Saturday morning.

Below average temperatures the week of March 15-21 KDKA Weather Center

We are still above normal for the weekend, but the outlook is trending below normal for temperatures towards the end of the month.