Cooler than average temperatures move into the Pittsburgh area to start the week

It'll be cooler than average for the next couple of days.

We are still 11 degrees above normal for the month so far. Our highs today will only make it to the low 50s with light showers and even a mix for some, but there will still be dry time and some sunshine to enjoy this afternoon.

Conditions over the next 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

There is a Freeze Warning for parts of the region starting at 2 a.m. and expiring at 10 am. Monday, and there will most likely be one on Tuesday morning because our lows will be even colder in the upper 20s.

Freeze warnings in the region beginning at 2 a.m. on Monday KDKA Weather Center

There will be a few flurries flying around overnight, mainly north, but no accumulation is expected. The cold snap is brief because on Tuesday afternoon, we have a lot of sunshine, and we are back above normal in the upper 60s.

Heading into NFL Draft events this week, on Wednesday, there are a few showers possible early, but much of the week looks dry. We are back in the low 70s on Wednesday, mid to upper 70s with sunny skies on Thursday and Friday, low 80s with more sunshine!

Saturday looks to be our next chance for rain with highs in the upper 70s.