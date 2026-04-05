After Pittsburgh's record-setting high temperatures, cool weather and rain moves in

Did you get out and enjoy the record-tying heat on Saturday? Pittsburgh saw a high of 83°. That tied the record set all the way back in 1882.

The observed high temperatures on Saturday, April 4, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Pittsburgh also saw a record high low temperature of 60° yesterday. The previous record, set in 1928, was 59°. Other places to see new records included Morgantown, which saw a record high of 85°, beating the old record of 84 degrees set in 1921. Wheeling set a record 83 degrees, breaking the old record of 81° set in 1921. Wheeling also set a new high-low temperature record of 60 degrees, smashing the old record of 55 degrees set in 1999. Dubois also saw a record high of 79°, smashing their old record of 75° set in 1981.

Pretty much everyone in our region saw record-high temperatures on Saturday.

What a difference in back-to-back days when comparing yesterday's record heat to today's falling temperatures and cooler weather.

Overall, today won't seem too different from what we saw yesterday, with our daily "high" of 67 degrees being hit at midnight. Temperatures for the rest of the day will hover in the 40s.

Forecast for Easter Sunday in Pittsburgh KDKA Weather Center

The best chance for rain has already rolled through, with only some drizzle and light showers possible just ahead of sunset. Skies will remain cloudy, and it will be damp for the Easter egg hunts, with Pittsburgh seeing just over two inches of rain since the first of the month.

Conditions for the Sunday game at PNC Park KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures will remain on the cool side through Wednesday morning, with a couple of mornings seeing temperatures dipping to the 20s. Tuesday will be the coldest day with highs just in the low 40s.

Wednesday highs will be near 60, and we will continue to warm up through the weekend with highs in the 70s on Friday and Saturday, and I have us near 80 on Sunday.