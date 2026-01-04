Sunday will be the last really cold day of the week before temperatures climb in Pittsburgh

It'll be a cold, cloudy Sunday with highs near 30. It's our last really cold day of the week, with highs struggling to make it past the freezing mark.

It'll be a dry Steelers game tonight with temperatures in the mid-20s and light winds, so it'll feel nearly the same.

The 40s return Monday and then into the upper 40s Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain showers arrive Tuesday evening, but it doesn't look like a washout. What snow is out there will begin to melt!

Highs will stay well above normal in the low to mid 50s through the end of the week until Saturday. There will be dry time and some sunshine to enjoy, but also some light rain on Friday and Saturday.

Near normal temperatures return again starting Sunday.

