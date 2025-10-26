Sunday has another cold start before sunshine and warmth moves into the Pittsburgh area

Today is a cold and frosty start with a Freeze Warning for everyone except Beaver and Pittsburgh, where there is a Frost Advisory until 9 a.m. with lows at or below freezing for some.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

We have sunny skies and highs back near normal in the upper 50s.

Daily Temperatures

9 a.m.: 37° Clear

Noon: 51° Sunny

3 p.m.: 58° Sunny

6 p.m.: 52° Sunny

It's Steelers Sunday, and game time temperatures will be in the 40s, so bundle up!

Conditions for Steelers vs. Packers at Acrisure Stadium KDKA Weather Center

We do stay dry and clear through Tuesday.

Rain chances over the next week KDKA Weather Center

Our highs are going back below normal in the low to the low to mid 50s, and morning lows in the mid 30s again starting Wednesday through the end of the week, so dig out the heavy winter coat and rain gear for those Halloween festivities!

And a reminder that we fall back on Sunday, November 2nd!

7-day forecast: October 26, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!